Business

Beko upgrades Romania logistics hub with EUR 1.3 mln investment

30 July 2026

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Beko Romania invested approximately EUR 1.3 million to modernize its spare parts logistics hub in Căteasca, Argeș County, doubling its storage capacity and expanding its role within the company's regional after-sales operations. The facility serves 22 markets in Central and Eastern Europe and also ships spare parts to destinations including the United States, China, Morocco, Israel, and South Africa.

The investment included the expansion of the hub's logistics infrastructure, the implementation of a digital warehouse management system E-WMS, the installation of an automated conveyor system, new picking equipment, and upgrades to its Wi-Fi and security infrastructure.

According to the company, the Căteasca hub manages more than 35,000 stock-keeping units, or SKUs, and over 550,000 spare parts. It also supplies Beko's central warehouse in Italy, which serves Western European markets.

The upgraded facility has enabled the introduction of direct-to-consumer (B2C) deliveries and reduced delivery times to 3-4 days for Eastern European markets, from 7-10 days previously. Delivery times for service teams in Romania have been shortened to around 24 hours.

Beko said more than 90% of deliveries are now completed within seven days, while over 70% arrive within two days. Spare parts availability has increased by more than 15%, exceeding 90%, according to the company.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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Business

Beko upgrades Romania logistics hub with EUR 1.3 mln investment

30 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Beko Romania invested approximately EUR 1.3 million to modernize its spare parts logistics hub in Căteasca, Argeș County, doubling its storage capacity and expanding its role within the company's regional after-sales operations. The facility serves 22 markets in Central and Eastern Europe and also ships spare parts to destinations including the United States, China, Morocco, Israel, and South Africa.

The investment included the expansion of the hub's logistics infrastructure, the implementation of a digital warehouse management system E-WMS, the installation of an automated conveyor system, new picking equipment, and upgrades to its Wi-Fi and security infrastructure.

According to the company, the Căteasca hub manages more than 35,000 stock-keeping units, or SKUs, and over 550,000 spare parts. It also supplies Beko's central warehouse in Italy, which serves Western European markets.

The upgraded facility has enabled the introduction of direct-to-consumer (B2C) deliveries and reduced delivery times to 3-4 days for Eastern European markets, from 7-10 days previously. Delivery times for service teams in Romania have been shortened to around 24 hours.

Beko said more than 90% of deliveries are now completed within seven days, while over 70% arrive within two days. Spare parts availability has increased by more than 15%, exceeding 90%, according to the company.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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