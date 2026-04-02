Western Romania: Beiuș municipality plans EUR 33 mln aquapark

The municipality of Beiuș in western Romania is planning to build a EUR 33 million aquapark as part of efforts to develop tourism, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The complex would be arranged on a total area of ​​over 48,000 square meters, with a main building of almost 6,700 square meters, in which there will be pools and wellness & spa areas, but it will also have outdoor pools, jacuzzis, green and relaxation areas. The complex will have a capacity of 900 people simultaneously.

According to Beiuș City Hall, the project has already entered the implementation phase. The municipality signed a financing contract with the North-West Regional Development Agency in April 2025.

Local authorities see the investment as a key step in diversifying the town’s economic base and increasing its appeal as a regional tourism destination.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Beiuș)