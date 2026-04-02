Administration

Western Romania: Beiuș municipality plans EUR 33 mln aquapark

02 April 2026

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The municipality of Beiuș in western Romania is planning to build a EUR 33 million aquapark as part of efforts to develop tourism, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The complex would be arranged on a total area of ​​over 48,000 square meters, with a main building of almost 6,700 square meters, in which there will be pools and wellness & spa areas, but it will also have outdoor pools, jacuzzis, green and relaxation areas. The complex will have a capacity of 900 people simultaneously.

According to Beiuș City Hall, the project has already entered the implementation phase. The municipality signed a financing contract with the North-West Regional Development Agency in April 2025.

Local authorities see the investment as a key step in diversifying the town’s economic base and increasing its appeal as a regional tourism destination.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Beiuș)

Normal
Administration

Western Romania: Beiuș municipality plans EUR 33 mln aquapark

02 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The municipality of Beiuș in western Romania is planning to build a EUR 33 million aquapark as part of efforts to develop tourism, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The complex would be arranged on a total area of ​​over 48,000 square meters, with a main building of almost 6,700 square meters, in which there will be pools and wellness & spa areas, but it will also have outdoor pools, jacuzzis, green and relaxation areas. The complex will have a capacity of 900 people simultaneously.

According to Beiuș City Hall, the project has already entered the implementation phase. The municipality signed a financing contract with the North-West Regional Development Agency in April 2025.

Local authorities see the investment as a key step in diversifying the town’s economic base and increasing its appeal as a regional tourism destination.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Beiuș)

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