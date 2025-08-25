Befit buys four Barzz clubs in Romania, sets goal of 20 gyms by end-2025

Befit, a new fitness brand launched by Vectr Holdings, announced on Monday, August 25, the acquisition of four Barzz clubs in Romania, marking the latest step in its expansion strategy. The takeover includes two locations in Sibiu and two in Deva, which will be officially integrated into the Befit network.

The move brings the company’s total footprint to six clubs, with plans to reach 20 by the end of 2025.

Befit said the newly acquired gyms will be remodeled and upgraded this autumn to meet its brand standards, starting with Deva Mall and Metalurgiștilor Sibiu in September, followed by the other two in October. Renovation works will take place mainly at night to avoid disruptions for members.

“Barzz clubs perfectly match our expansion strategy. We have not only identified locations with great potential, but also competent entrepreneurs who are now joining our management team. This acquisition represents a significant step in our plan to make fitness more accessible, tech-driven, and tailored to urban communities,” said Milan Mirkovic, General Manager of Befit.

As part of the transition, members will gain access to Befit’s digital ecosystem, including a mobile app, online platform, and unified technical system. Memberships will start at RON 150 per month, with the company promising modernized facilities and a high-tech training environment.

The brand said it tested its model earlier this year by offering 1,000 people a free one-month trial in two pilot gyms. More than 70% of participants expressed interest in continuing with paid memberships, underscoring demand for the concept.

Befit’s gyms will feature advanced automation based on the KNX global standard, allowing centralized control over lighting, climate, water, humidity, ventilation, music, and energy consumption. Some locations are partially powered by photovoltaic panels.

Befit, positioned as an affordable, tech-driven fitness chain, is targeting young urban communities in Romania’s residential neighborhoods. Its parent company, Vectr Holdings, also owns World Class Romania, the country’s leading fitness chain, as well as businesses in agribusiness, real estate, and equipment distribution.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)