Eco
Video

Watch: Bear fight caught on camera in Romanian forest

07 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two brown bears were filmed fighting in a forest in Suceava county, northern Romania, earlier this month. The images, captured by ranger Ionel Moroșanu, were shared on social media by Romania’s forest management company Romsilva.

“Bears are territorial animals and have their habitat in the extensive mountain forests and the dense ones in the hilly areas. In search of food, bears make long journeys, using all their senses, especially the highly developed sense of smell. Their food is predominantly vegetable, but they also feed on fish, cervids, small mammals, birds or bird eggs, and insects,” Romsilva explained.

Romsilva manages, through the 24 forest districts, over 270,000 hectares of state forests.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Romsilva/Ionel Moroșanu video on Facebook)

Normal
Eco
Video

Watch: Bear fight caught on camera in Romanian forest

07 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two brown bears were filmed fighting in a forest in Suceava county, northern Romania, earlier this month. The images, captured by ranger Ionel Moroșanu, were shared on social media by Romania’s forest management company Romsilva.

“Bears are territorial animals and have their habitat in the extensive mountain forests and the dense ones in the hilly areas. In search of food, bears make long journeys, using all their senses, especially the highly developed sense of smell. Their food is predominantly vegetable, but they also feed on fish, cervids, small mammals, birds or bird eggs, and insects,” Romsilva explained.

Romsilva manages, through the 24 forest districts, over 270,000 hectares of state forests.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Romsilva/Ionel Moroșanu video on Facebook)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 February 2023
Social
Romania sends aid after earthquake hits southern Turkey
03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says