Watch: Bear fight caught on camera in Romanian forest

Two brown bears were filmed fighting in a forest in Suceava county, northern Romania, earlier this month. The images, captured by ranger Ionel Moroșanu, were shared on social media by Romania’s forest management company Romsilva.

“Bears are territorial animals and have their habitat in the extensive mountain forests and the dense ones in the hilly areas. In search of food, bears make long journeys, using all their senses, especially the highly developed sense of smell. Their food is predominantly vegetable, but they also feed on fish, cervids, small mammals, birds or bird eggs, and insects,” Romsilva explained.

Romsilva manages, through the 24 forest districts, over 270,000 hectares of state forests.

(Photo source: screenshot from Romsilva/Ionel Moroșanu video on Facebook)