Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 09/30/2019 - 14:40
Social
Project in central Romania: Delivering food to bears by drone
30 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Kronstadt Forests public company in Braşov county, in central Romania, plan to set up a bear complex that will host animals from all over the country. The complex will host bears considered problematic, such as those who attack sheepfolds or descend into cities looking for food, Mediafax reported.

The project of the complex amounts to EUR 1.9 million and EU funds are to be used for its development.

It will be set up on Timişului Valley, where bears will be able to roam freely. It will spread on 61.2 hectares and will be able to host 100 bears, namely 60 adults and 40 cubs.

“The complex will be divided into three areas. One for adults, one for females with cubs, and one for cubs. There will also be a quarantine area. We want to gather here problem bears, those who attack sheepfolds or descend into cities looking for food. We are trying. The feasibility study is almost done,” Dan Olteanu, the director of the forests company, told Mediafax.

A novelty is the way the bears will be fed.

“We plan to feed the bears in such a way that contacts with humans is minimum or non-existent. We thought of two funicular lines to deliver food to the adults, in several locations. For the cubs the food will be delivered by drones,” the director explained.

The complex should be ready within two years since the start of the works.

Some 102 bears are currently found in Braşov county, according to data quoted by Mediafax.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 09/30/2019 - 14:40
Social
Project in central Romania: Delivering food to bears by drone
30 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Kronstadt Forests public company in Braşov county, in central Romania, plan to set up a bear complex that will host animals from all over the country. The complex will host bears considered problematic, such as those who attack sheepfolds or descend into cities looking for food, Mediafax reported.

The project of the complex amounts to EUR 1.9 million and EU funds are to be used for its development.

It will be set up on Timişului Valley, where bears will be able to roam freely. It will spread on 61.2 hectares and will be able to host 100 bears, namely 60 adults and 40 cubs.

“The complex will be divided into three areas. One for adults, one for females with cubs, and one for cubs. There will also be a quarantine area. We want to gather here problem bears, those who attack sheepfolds or descend into cities looking for food. We are trying. The feasibility study is almost done,” Dan Olteanu, the director of the forests company, told Mediafax.

A novelty is the way the bears will be fed.

“We plan to feed the bears in such a way that contacts with humans is minimum or non-existent. We thought of two funicular lines to deliver food to the adults, in several locations. For the cubs the food will be delivered by drones,” the director explained.

The complex should be ready within two years since the start of the works.

Some 102 bears are currently found in Braşov county, according to data quoted by Mediafax.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 September 2019
Politics
EC incoming president asks Romania and Hungary for “suitable nominees” for commissioner positions
30 September 2019
Social
New university year starts in Romania: How many students and what do they study?
27 September 2019
Business
Romania, close to full blackout twice this year
27 September 2019
Business
What can you buy on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the world’s newest Emerging Market?
27 September 2019
Discover Romania
Romanian film review – Genre bender: The Whistlers
27 September 2019
Business
A historical decision for Romania: Bucharest Stock Exchange promoted to Emerging Market
26 September 2019
Social
Mountain resort in Romania confronted with stray cow problem
26 September 2019
Social
Romanians need to work six times more than Americans to buy the new iPhone 11

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40