Project in central Romania: Delivering food to bears by drone

The Kronstadt Forests public company in Braşov county, in central Romania, plan to set up a bear complex that will host animals from all over the country. The complex will host bears considered problematic, such as those who attack sheepfolds or descend into cities looking for food, Mediafax reported.

The project of the complex amounts to EUR 1.9 million and EU funds are to be used for its development.

It will be set up on Timişului Valley, where bears will be able to roam freely. It will spread on 61.2 hectares and will be able to host 100 bears, namely 60 adults and 40 cubs.

“The complex will be divided into three areas. One for adults, one for females with cubs, and one for cubs. There will also be a quarantine area. We want to gather here problem bears, those who attack sheepfolds or descend into cities looking for food. We are trying. The feasibility study is almost done,” Dan Olteanu, the director of the forests company, told Mediafax.

A novelty is the way the bears will be fed.

“We plan to feed the bears in such a way that contacts with humans is minimum or non-existent. We thought of two funicular lines to deliver food to the adults, in several locations. For the cubs the food will be delivered by drones,” the director explained.

The complex should be ready within two years since the start of the works.

Some 102 bears are currently found in Braşov county, according to data quoted by Mediafax.

