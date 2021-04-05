Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 05/04/2021 - 08:21
Business

BCR boasts robust operating results and stable NPL ratio

04 May 2021
Romanian financial group BCR, part of Austria's Erste Group Bank, recorded a net profit of RON 425 mln (EUR 87.0 mln) in the first quarter of this year (Q1), slightly down from RON 428 mln (EUR 89.3 mln) in the same period last year, on the background of lower credit risk provision releases.

The operating performance improved, underpinned by continued strong loan growth. The operating result increased by 10.7% to RON 487 mln (nearly EUR 100 mln).

However, the impairment result from financial instruments recorded a release of RON 34.7 mln (EUR 7.1 mln) in Q1 this year compared to a significantly larger release of RON 212 mln (EUR 44.3 mln) in the same period last year.

The stock of loans and advances to customers increased by 2.5% year-to-date to RON 44.06 bln (EUR 8.95 bln) as of 31 March 2021, while the annual growth was 8.6%, steeper than the banking system's 6.6% average increase.

The stock of mortgage loans in local currency increased by 19.5% yoy, and the stock of financing granted to small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) segment (including by the BCR Leasing subsidiary) increased by 17.6% yoy to RON 7.3 bln (EUR 1.5 bln) as of 31 March 2021.

Also, the financing of the public sector increased by 17.7% yoy. The stock of loans to large corporate advanced by only by 2.4% yoy.

NPL ratio remained fairly stable at 4.4% as of March 2021 against 4.5% recorded as of December 2020.

The bank says that the evolution is reflecting the positive lending dynamics and the slight reduction in the NPL stock due to recoveries achieved on both retail and corporate segments. At the same time, the NPL provisioning coverage stood at 122.3% as of March 2021, the bank assures.

(Photo: Mircea Dragos, courtesy of BCR)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

