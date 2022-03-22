Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/22/2022 - 08:12
Business

BCR Pensii reports first PE-type investment for a Romanian private pension fund

22 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The mandatory private pension fund (Pillar II) managed by BCR Pensii, part of the Austrian Erste Bank Group, reported it placed RON 4.3 mln in assets from the category of private equity - the first investment of this type for a Pillar 2 fund since they were launched in May 2008.

"We are talking about investments in two private equity funds, CEECAT Capital II and Black Peak Capital, which we financed together with multilateral financial institutions, such as EIF, EBRD or IFC. [Our] investments in the two funds will continue," Radu Crăciun, general manager of BCR Pensii, told Profit.ro.

Speaking about further such placements, Crăciun said that he was looking forward to seeing first the new form of the norm that regulates the investments of pension funds, which is underway at the Financial Supervision Authority (ASF).

In June 2021, Black Peak Capital closed the first round of capitalization, raising EUR 68.5 mln for its investment fund Black Peak Southeast Europe Growth Equity Fund - compared to a final target of EUR 120 mln.

In the spring of last year, CEECAT Capital Fund II raised EUR 120 mln for investments in small and medium-sized companies in Central and Eastern Europe and Turkey, in the first round of financing that had as investors institutions such as the EBRD, the European Fund Investment Funds (EIF), but also pension funds. The fund wants to invest in SMEs in Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia.

(Photo: Gabriel Petrescu | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/22/2022 - 08:12
Business

BCR Pensii reports first PE-type investment for a Romanian private pension fund

22 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The mandatory private pension fund (Pillar II) managed by BCR Pensii, part of the Austrian Erste Bank Group, reported it placed RON 4.3 mln in assets from the category of private equity - the first investment of this type for a Pillar 2 fund since they were launched in May 2008.

"We are talking about investments in two private equity funds, CEECAT Capital II and Black Peak Capital, which we financed together with multilateral financial institutions, such as EIF, EBRD or IFC. [Our] investments in the two funds will continue," Radu Crăciun, general manager of BCR Pensii, told Profit.ro.

Speaking about further such placements, Crăciun said that he was looking forward to seeing first the new form of the norm that regulates the investments of pension funds, which is underway at the Financial Supervision Authority (ASF).

In June 2021, Black Peak Capital closed the first round of capitalization, raising EUR 68.5 mln for its investment fund Black Peak Southeast Europe Growth Equity Fund - compared to a final target of EUR 120 mln.

In the spring of last year, CEECAT Capital Fund II raised EUR 120 mln for investments in small and medium-sized companies in Central and Eastern Europe and Turkey, in the first round of financing that had as investors institutions such as the EBRD, the European Fund Investment Funds (EIF), but also pension funds. The fund wants to invest in SMEs in Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia.

(Photo: Gabriel Petrescu | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions