Romanian bank BCR issues USD 20 mln of green bearer bonds

Romanian bank BCR, part of the Austrian group Erste, issued USD 20 mln of bearer bonds to professional investors this month and placed the papers in Vienna through Erste group, Profit.ro announced.

The bonds are issued under the category of "green" securities, meaning that the money borrowed will finance green loans for sustainable buildings and renewable energy.

The bonds have a tenant of 6 years and mature in December 2029, with the possibility of early redemption after 5 years.

The securities, of preferential senior type, have a fixed interest rate of 7.5% per annum and a nominal value of USD 200,000.

The investor will be able to collect interest twice a year, presenting the coupon at Erste in Vienna on June 15 and December 15. BCR will thus pay every year a coupon of USD 1.5 mln per year, in two equal instalments, for the loan of USD 20 mln.

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)