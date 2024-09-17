Society

BBC confuses Romania with Bulgaria on map once more

17 September 2024

While reporting on the catastrophic floods caused by storm Boris in central and eastern Europe on Monday, September 16, the British news channel BBC showed a map that confused Romania with Bulgaria. 

In the map presented by the BBC, Romania appeared in Bulgaria's place among the countries affected by the floods. The mistake was also posted on Facebook by American political analyst Ian Bremmer, who simply said “dear BBC, that’s not Romania.”

This is not the first time that the BBC confused the two countries. Back in 2013, while reporting on the number of people thinking of moving to the UK, the news channel showed a map highlighting the two countries. However, the flags were reversed, with Romania’s displayed over the territory of Bulgaria and vice-versa. 

The storm Boris, which caused temperatures in the central and eastern European region to plummet and floods to take place, has led to severe damages and the death of seven people. Romania is the country with the highest number of victims caused by the storms.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ian Bremmer on Facebook)

