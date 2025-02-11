Transport

Bawi – Swietelski wins EUR 100 million contract to develop railway infrastructure of Constanta port

11 February 2025

The Romanian railway infrastructure company CFR Infrastructură reportedly close to signing the contract, estimated at almost EUR 100 million, with the Bawi - Swieteski association for the modernization of the railway network in the port of Constanta, according to Economedia.

The Austrian company Porr, also bidding for the contract, appealed the award but its objection was rejected at the National Council for the Resolution of Appeals (CNSC), Economedia reports.

The contract of almost RON 500 million (EUR 100 million) excluding VAT is partly financed from European funds, the CEF Program – Connecting Europe Facility.

The estimated duration for the design services, including PTE Approval and Issuance of the Building Permit is 7 calendar months from the Administrative Commencement Order.

The estimated duration of the execution of the works is 30 calendar months from the issuance of the Building Permit.

The warranty period is 60 months from receipt to completion of work.

(Photo source: dynamoland | Dreamstime.com)

