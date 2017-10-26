Battle around key justice institution in Romania continues

Romania’s Judicial Inspection, a key justice institution, which investigates the disciplinary misconduct of magistrates and sends sanction proposals to the Supreme Council of Magistracy, may become an autonomous institution, justice minister Tudorel Toader said yesterday.

The Judicial Inspection is currently subordinated to the Supreme Council of Magistracy. This creates an “incompatibility” between those who control and those who are controlled, the minister added.

A working group within the Justice Ministry is currently working on a draft law on the Judicial Inspection, so that the institution becomes autonomous. It has six months to work on the law. Once the bill is completed, it will be either sent to a special parliamentary committee, or the Government will take responsibility for it. However, the minister hasn’t explained how the members of the Judicial Inspection will be appointed.

The justice minister initially said that the Judicial Inspection would be transferred under the Justice Ministry’s authority.

Tudorel Toader presented the justice law draft yesterday in the Parliament. The bill has been widely criticized by magistrates’ associations. The governing coalition has decided to promote it via a parliamentary initiative.

