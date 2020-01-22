Romanian banks’ exposure to public sector reaches over 20%

The Romanian banks’ exposure to the public sector, including the public debt and the loans extended to state enterprises, exceeded 21% at the end of September last year, which was the third highest ratio among the European Union countries after Hungary (21.8%) and Poland (21.1%), according to data from Romania’s National Bank (BNR) quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily.
The ratio increased in Romania four times compared to before the 2008 recession.
BNR warns that a significant level of public debt held by the banking sector makes it more vulnerable sudden changes (rise) in the sovereign spread.
Separately, the situation may limit the state’s borrowing capacity, a topic particularly important given the wide deficits in 2019 and in the coming years. Romania's public debt hovers around 40% of GDP, relatively low compared to European standards but the banks’ high exposure to government securities limits their ability to lend more money to the government.
(Photo source: Pexels.com)
The aggregated net profits of Romanian banks reached RON 2.23 billion (EUR 470 million) in the third quarter of this...
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!