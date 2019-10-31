Bucharest’s Băneasa train station reopens in December

The Băneasa train station in Bucharest will reopen for permanent commercial connections as passenger routes will be added to connect the surroundings of the capital, Agerpres reported.

The station, located in the north of the capital, will reopen this December, after train connections between Bucharest and Fundulea will be added, the state-owned railway company CFR Călători announced.

Beginning with December 15, 2019, CFR Călători will introduce a new train schedule, valid until December 12, 2020.

Under the new schedule, the company is also adding a suburban route connecting the Bucharest North station to Chitila and Buftea. It will introduce a cadenced timetable on the Constanţa - Mangalia and Iaşi – Ciurea routes and extend the line of the IR 1823 train on the route Bucharest - Craiova - Târgu Jiu la Petroşani - Subcetate - Călan - Simeria.

Furthermore, CFR Călători will operate tourist trains that would allow passengers to travel on the route of the Banat Semmering, between Oraviţa and Anina, and return.

At the same time, the company will offer a seat reservation service for Regio trains. The service, set to cost RON 1 (some EUR 0.25), will be available on the routes Bucharest Obor - Constanţa and return, Bucharest Nord / Basarab -Braşov and return, Bucharest Nord - Buzău - Mărăşeşti and return, Bucharest Nord / Basarab - Craiova and return, Buzău - Constanţa and return.

Băneasa railway station was traditionally used for the departures and arrivals of the royal train and was used as a royal train station until 1947. In December 2017, it was the departure point for the funeral train carrying King Michael to his resting place in Curtea de Argeș. It has been closed for commercial operations for the last ten years.

(Photo: ID 49913377 © Teodororoianu | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]