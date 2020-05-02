Romania Insider
Romania's Banca Transilvania sees huge leap in Brand Finance Banking 500 ranking
05 February 2020
Romania’s leading financial group Banca Transilvania (BT) climbed 100 places in the Brand Finance Banking ranking, to 339, as it recorded a 53% increase in brand value, to USD 370 million.

With a 20% increase of its Brand Strength, BT has marked the sixth-steepest improvement, Ziarul Financiar reported. The improvement came against the banking sector enjoying a rather problematic reputation.

“Banking brands continue to struggle to earn the respect of consumers, taking joint last place globally for overall reputation, alongside telecoms (6.2/10). Banks generally score poorly for trust, and are not seen as especially innovative or delivering good value,” Brand Finance commented.

“Banca Transilvania climbs 100 positions in the ranking to 339, on the wave of organic development and consolidation of Bancpost acquisition. Compared to last year, Banca Transilvania is in the top 10 globally as a growth rate of brand value and strength - with a 53% increase in brand value, up to USD 370 million, and entering for the first time in the «triple- A» with the brand strength index (AAA-),” according to Brand Finance.

Romania is represented this year by two banks in the Banking 500 ranking, BRD-SocGen reaching 434th place with a brand value of USD 234 million.

(Photo source: the company)

