Mountain rescuers mark new tourist trail in Romania’s Baiului Mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service (Salvamont) in Prahova has marked a new tourist trail in Baiului Mountains, local daily Adevarul reported.

The new trail is meant as an alternative to the more crowded trails in Bucegi. It is 18 kilometers long and can be covered within 7 to 8 hours.

The trail starts in Posada, part of Comarnic, and reaches Florei Valley, Doamnele Peak, Piscul Câinelui Peak, Baiul Mare Peak, and on to Zamora Peak, between Buşteni and Azuga.

The trail starts at an altitude of 600 meters (Posada) and reaches 1,895 meters at Baiul Mare Peak.

Those who want to tackle the trail can also make use of the Florei Refuge, located in the Posada – Comarnic area.

The Baiului Mountains run from the Azuga Valley in the north to the Posada Gorges in the south, and from the Doftana Valley in the east to the Prahova Valley in the west.

(Photo: Salvamont Prahova Facebook Page)

