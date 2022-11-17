Bad weather closes Romania’s famous mountain roads Transfăgărășan and Transalpina

Romanian police closed sections of the infamous mountain highways of Transfăgărășan (DN 7C) and Transalpina (DN 67C) on November 17, citing “unfavorable weather conditions” as the reason.

As noted by the Infotraffic Center, the roads are closed for all categories of vehicles due to low visibility and unpredictable weather phenomena. On Transfăgărășan, the traffic is closed between km 104 in Piscu Negru, Argeş, and 130+800 meters at Bâlea Cascadă, Sibiu, and on Transalpina between the section 34+800 meters in Rânca, Gorj, and 59+800 meters in Obârsia Lotrului, Vâlcea.

Police and local authorities have put out barriers at Cabana Capra in the south and Bâlea Cascadă in the north.

Famous tourist destinations, Transfăgărășan and Transalpina are the two highest mountain roads in Romania, known for their beauty and amazing views. Both climb to altitudes of over 2,000 meters and are open for both domestic and international tourists.

However, the paved mountain roads are usually closed during the winter and spring months from the end of November to April or May. Transfăgărășan will most likely reopen for traffic on July 1, 2023, until November 1.

