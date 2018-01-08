Deutche Bank, AnaCap, APS buy bad loans from Alpha Bank Romania

The consortium made of Deutsche Bank, private equity firm AnaCap, and Czech debt recovery firm APS have won the tender for a non-performing loan portfolio sold by Alpha Bank Romania.

The transaction’s value amounted to over EUR 100 million while the portfolio’s nominal value was some EUR 380 million, according to market sources quoted by local mergers & acquisitions journal Mirsanu.ro.

Alpha Bank put up for sale two non-performing loan portfolios with a cumulated nominal value of EUR 420 million last year. The transaction, whose code name was Mars, included a retail portfolio worth some EUR 40 million, and a corporate portfolio worth EUR 380 million.

The retail portfolio was acquired by Norwegian group B2 Holding for around 35% of the nominal value. B2 Holding also competed for the corporate portfolio with a consortium made of International Finance Corporation, Apollo and Kredyt Inkaso and a consortium made of Deutsche Bank, AnaCap and APS. The latter also bought several bad loan portfolios from BCR, the biggest local lender, between 2014 and 2016.

The Mars transaction was managed by PwC Greece and coordinated by the Alpha Bank group in Greece.

Alpha Bank is the only Greek lender that will continue to operate on the local market, as NBG, EFG and Piraeus have found buyers for their local subsidiaries.

