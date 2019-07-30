German medical supplies producer to complete first stage of EUR 120 mln project in Romania

German medical supplies producer B. Braun will finish in October 2019 the first phase of the investment in a plant located near Timisoara, Ziarul Financiar reported. It estimates that the EUR 120 million factory in Sânandrei near Timişoara will be completed in 2021 and will employ a total of 250 people.

The first phase of the project is to be completed this autumn. It covers more than 25,000 square meters while the remaining 12,000 square meters will be occupied by the infusion solutions factory.

The representatives of the company added that the investment facilitates the group’s access to the markets in South-Eastern Europe and turns Romania into a strategic location of B. Braun in the region. This state-of-the-art complex will benefit from the latest technology in the industry.

“We plan to complete construction works and begin production of infusion solutions by August 2021,” said Christian Braun, CEO of B. Braun in the South-Eastern Europe region.

(Photo source: Facebook/B. Braun international)