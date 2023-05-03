Romania’s Avram Iancu successfully swims across the Sea of Galilee

Romanian librarian and endurance swimmer Avram Iancu added a new accomplishment to his record by managing to swim across the Sea of Galilee in Israel. The 20.5 km swim took almost 11 hours and 40 minutes.

Only 67 other swimmers in the world have completed such a performance before, according to local Agerpres.

“It was an exhausting race, which I finished after almost 11 hours and 40 minutes. The sun was very strong and caused me some problems. I am happy for this achievement and for the Romanians who believed in me and encouraged me throughout the day. I thank everyone,” Avram Iancu told Agerpres.

Avram Iancu has become known as an endurance athlete in recent years, mainly due to his performance as a swimmer. In July 2022, he became the first Romanian to successfully swim across the Bristol Channel. He also swam across the English Channel without a neoprene suit in 2016, and the following year he swam 2,800 km along the River Danube without thermal protection.

