Business

Romanian car leasing and rental company Autonom raises EUR 48 mln with bond issue

19 November 2021
Autonom, a Romanian car leasing and rental company, raised EUR 48 million with a bond issue - part of a five-year EUR 250 million corporate bond programme. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has contributed EUR 10 million.

The company is raising finance to pursue environmentally-friendly growth. It aims to expand the car fleet to meet increased demand from local businesses while reducing its carbon footprint.

In line with its sustainability strategy, by 2025, the company plans to cut the operating fleet’s carbon emissions by 25%, and by 51% by 2030.

“We are proud to support Autonom in its sustainability journey,” said Mark Davis, EBRD Regional Director for Romania and Bulgaria, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Founded in 2006 in Piatra Neamț by entrepreneurs Marius Stefan and Dan Stefan, Autonom has more than 500 employees and operates a fleet of over 9,000 cars.

(Photo source: Asada Nami/Dreamstime.com)

