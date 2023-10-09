Transport

Mediaș-based factory unveils electric bus, plans for trams and metro trains

09 October 2023

Automecanica Mediaș unveiled at the Brussel international exhibition Busworld Europe its electric bus prototype, manufactured in Romania. The company has produced so far semitrailers, trailers, superstructures and containers for the local and foreign markets.

In addition to electric buses, the company also plans to produce trams, electric trains and subway trains.

"The family of buses from the Automecanica portfolio contains the entire range of lengths from 6 to 18 meters," said the president of the Automecanica Mediaș company, Andrei Scobioală, quoted by Economica.net.

The company plans to unveil a tram prototype in 2024, an electric low-speed train prototype in 2025, and a metro train prototype in 2026.

Automecanica Mediaș industrial platform was founded in 1941 and is currently controlled by Stirban Nick (97%). Its turnover surged to EUR 76 million in 2022 from EUR 10.6 million in 2021, while the company posted EUR 12.9 million profit last year compared to losses in 2021.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mkos83/Dreamstime.com)

