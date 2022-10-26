M&A

Austrotherm buys extruded polystyrene plant Zentyss in Romania

26 October 2022
Austrian manufacturer of thermal insulation materials Austrotherm, part of the Schmid Industrie Holding group, has acquired the Zentyss extruded polystyrene plant in Arad, Profit.ro reported.

Zentyss is the registered trademark for extruded polystyrene foam (XPS) thermal insulation panels produced by Opal Technologies. Last year, the company announced revenues of RON 102.1 mln (EUR 20 mln) and a net profit of RON 5.8 mln. It employed 102.

Opal Technologies sold some ten years ago its expanded polystyrene business to local group AdePlast and remained only with the extruded polystyrene production line from Arad. Zentyss brand is one of the first 3 producers of XPS insulating materials in Romania.

Austrotherm already has factories in Bucharest, Călan (Deva) and Horia (Neamț), with a total of over 250 employees, their annual production capacity being approximately 700,000 m³ of expanded polystyrene and 180,000 m³ of extruded polystyrene.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Austrotherm.at)

