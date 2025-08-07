Best August nights to watch the Perseid meteor shower in Romania

The nights of August 11 to 12 and August 12 to 13 are the best for observing the Perseid meteor shower without any equipment, according to the “Admiral Vasile Urseanu” Astronomical Observatory. The peak will be on August 12, the source mentioned on social media.

The best observation period is after midnight until morning.

This year, the Moon will interfere with observations, as it will be visible in the sky all night.

“The Moon will be in the sky throughout the nights. Because of this, the brightness of the sky will increase, so only the brightest meteors will be visible. Meteors are observed with the naked eye; you will not need any astronomical instruments to enjoy this phenomenon. Watch the sky for at least an hour, preferably after midnight, from a place far from city lights,” representatives of the Astronomical Observatory report.

Named after the constellation from which they appear to come, the Perseids are one of the many active meteor showers during the year. Any meteor whose reverse trajectory reaches the constellation Cassiopeia (between Cassiopeia and Perseus) is a “Perseid.”

“Astronomical phenomena are best observed from places with a clear sky, free of light pollution. So, from large cities, not many meteors can be seen. The best place is in the countryside or in the mountains. A good observation spot is also on the outskirts of large cities," the same source stated.

Those who observe from areas with a clear sky will be able to see up to 100 meteors per hour. Those observing from cities can expect to see 10–20 meteors per hour.

(Photo source: Observatorul Astronomic Amiral Vasile Urseanu on Facebook)