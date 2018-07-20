25.5 °C
Bucharest
Jul 20, 13:31

Auction for 5G licenses to take place next year in Romania

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The documents for the public auction to sell the radio frequencies to be used for implementing the 5G technology in Romania will be ready by July 2019 and the auction itself will take place by the end of next year, according to the telecom regulator ANCOM.

The regulator agreed with the telecom companies on the timetable for this important auction.

Three frequency bands will be used for implementing the 5G technology in Romania, namely the 470-790 MHz, the 3400-3800 MHz and the 26 GHz bands. Of these three, the 470-790 MHz band provides the widest coverage.

Minister: Romania’s 5G strategy to be ready by year-end

Orange tests 5G technology in Romania

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now