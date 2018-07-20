Auction for 5G licenses to take place next year in Romania

The documents for the public auction to sell the radio frequencies to be used for implementing the 5G technology in Romania will be ready by July 2019 and the auction itself will take place by the end of next year, according to the telecom regulator ANCOM.

The regulator agreed with the telecom companies on the timetable for this important auction.

Three frequency bands will be used for implementing the 5G technology in Romania, namely the 470-790 MHz, the 3400-3800 MHz and the 26 GHz bands. Of these three, the 470-790 MHz band provides the widest coverage.

