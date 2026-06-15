Auchan kicks off the Beer Fair with over 300 varieties from 25 countries, ahead of the World Cup

News from Companies

Until July 14, 2026, Auchan Romania is hosting the 17th edition of the Beer Fair, an iconic commercial event in Romania and the largest beer fair in local retail. Customers visiting Auchan stores have access to a selection of over 300 varieties - including established local and international brands, as well as dozens of new arrivals and special collector's editions. The fair experience is completed by in-store tastings, raffles, and discounts of up to nearly 50%.

This year's portfolio covers the full range of styles and preferences: blonde, dark, amber, white, red, flavored, non-alcoholic, gluten-free, lager, ale, abbey, and craft beers. 25% of the selection consists of Romanian beers, while 75% are international beers coming from more than 25 countries.



Out of the total Romanian beers, approximately a quarter are craft beers from small local producers, such as Clusa, Capra Noastră, Meșterul Manole, Nemțeana, Zăganu, Arogant, and Indigen. Consumers will also be able to discover numerous international labels on the shelves, such as Mythos from Greece, Efes from Turkey, Corona and Modelo from Mexico, La Goudale from France, Bundaberg from Australia, Mont Blanc from France, and Bavaria from the Netherlands, among others.

"Summer offers numerous opportunities to spend time together, being the season when beer takes on another dimension, and major sports competitions bring even more reasons for joy and socializing. In 17 years, the Auchan Beer Fair has become much more than a seasonal campaign; it has become the event where Romanians discover craft traditions, as well as the best national and international labels. That is why, for this year's edition, we have built an extensive selection of established brands, Romanian craft beers, international specialties, and limited editions, at prices so low that it is worth trying them out. We want every visit to the fair to be an exploration experience, where customers can find both their favorite products at advantageous prices and surprises that turn their seasonal choices into true discoveries," states Raluca Mindirigiu, Marketing and Customer Relations Director at Auchan Romania.

The offer includes all packaging formats: bottle, can, PET, keg, multipack, package with a glass, and gift on pack, with prices starting from 2.29 lei, covering both affordable and premium options.



The Auchan Beer Fair includes discounts of up to nearly 50% on local and international varieties, available both for MyCLUB Auchan loyalty cardholders and for all other customers. Offers includes:

Corona blonde beer , 6 bottles x 0.33 l – 29.99 lei, -39% discount

, 6 bottles x 0.33 l – 29.99 lei, -39% discount Mythos blonde beer , 0.33 l bottle – 4.39 lei, -35% discount

, 0.33 l bottle – 4.39 lei, -35% discount Carlsberg blonde beer , 5+1 bottle set x 0.33 l – 24.89 lei, -23% discount via the MyCLUB Auchan loyalty card

, 5+1 bottle set x 0.33 l – 24.89 lei, -23% discount via the MyCLUB Auchan loyalty card Messina blonde beer , 0.33 l bottle – 9.99 lei, -40% discount

, 0.33 l bottle – 9.99 lei, -40% discount KASTEEL amber beer , 4 bottle set x 0.33 l + glass – 49.99 lei, -27% discount

, 4 bottle set x 0.33 l + glass – 49.99 lei, -27% discount Zăganu craft beer , 5 bottle set x 0.33 l + glass – 52.99 lei, -36% discount

, 5 bottle set x 0.33 l + glass – 52.99 lei, -36% discount Capra Noastră triple unfiltered beer , 0.33 l bottle – 9.29 lei, -30% discount

, 0.33 l bottle – 9.29 lei, -30% discount Ursus dark beer , 0.33 l bottle – 4.79 lei, -20% discount

, 0.33 l bottle – 4.79 lei, -20% discount Eichbaum red beer , 0.5 l can – 4.09 lei, -22% discount via the MyCLUB Auchan loyalty card

, 0.5 l can – 4.09 lei, -22% discount via the MyCLUB Auchan loyalty card Heineken blonde beer, 5+1 bottle set x 0.33 l – 24.89 lei, -23% discount

Approximately 40 new items, including special collector's editions



This year's edition brings approximately 40 new labels. Present from Italy are Ichnusa, Messina, and Dello Stretto; from France, Desperados Mojito; from Australia, Bundaberg; and from Germany, Paulaner blonde in a 5-liter keg. The Romanian range expands with flavored Ursus varieties.



A distinctive feature of this edition is the Grivița canned beer collection, available in a special edition dedicated to the football season, featuring three collectible designs inspired by memorable moments in Romanian football: Uruguay 1930, Mexico 1970, and USA 1994. For consumers with specific needs, the offer also includes gluten-free beers, such as Bavaria and Pécsi.



Consumption trends: blonde beer dominates, but interest in craft and non-alcoholic grows



Blonde beer remains the dominant category, accounting for over 90% of consumption, confirming its central role in the market. At the same time, there is a steady growth in interest for non-alcoholic beers, flavored variants, and craft products - both Romanian and international—trends that are also reflected in the structure of this edition's offer.



The Beer Fair is available in all Auchan and ATAC hypermarkets and supermarkets, as well as on auchan.ro, where orders over 100 lei containing products from the Fair benefit from free delivery.



*This is a press release