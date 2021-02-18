Auchan teams up with Glovo in Romania for product delivery

Shoppers in 18 Romanian cities have the option to order online from among 4,000 items on sale in the 33 Auchan hypermarkets and have the products delivered by Glovo, starting February 17.

The goods purchased will be delivered within 60 minutes, the two companies promise.

The new service is available in Bacau, Baia Mare, Brasov, Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Craiova, Deva, Galati, Iasi, Oradea, Pitesti, Ploiesti, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Targu Mures, and Timisoara.

According to the two companies, there is no minimum order value, and the delivery cost will start from RON 11.99 (EUR 2.4) and can reach up to RON 15.99 (EUR 3.2), depending on the city.

Auchan also has a delivery partnership with foodpanda on the local market.

Auchan Romania has in its portfolio 33 Auchan hypermarkets, a network of 43 MyAuchan convenience stores, of which 34 located in Petrom stations, and five Auchan supermarkets.

Glovo is a fast delivery platform launched in Barcelona. The company currently operates in 26 Romanian cities and also has a partnership with Kaufland, the biggest retailer on the local market.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]