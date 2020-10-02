Thieves blow up ATM in Romanian mountain resort

An ATM located on the ground floor of a hotel in the mountain resort of Sinaia, north of Bucharest, was blown up on the night of February 9, Mediafax reported.

The hotel is located in the area of the Peleş castle. Banknotes were found lying around the ATM, in the parking lot of the hotel.

The Prahova Police opened an investigation to identify the thieves and find out how they proceeded.

The video surveillance cameras on site captured two individuals wearing hoods. The images show one of them keeping watch while the other is covering the cameras.

Details about the amount of money stolen are not yet available.

In December of 2019, an ATM in the resort of Poiana Braşov was also blown up. The thieves managed to steal over RON 100,000 (almost EUR 21,000).

A similar case occurred in Bucharest last year. An ATM on Theodor Pallady Blvd, in eastern Bucharest, was blown up on May 20. Thieves managed to steal around RON 350,000 (EUR 73,529) in both local and foreign currency.

(Photo: Politia Romana Facebook Page)