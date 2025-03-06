Experienced hospitality leader Atakan Turhan appointed General Manager of Radisson Hotels cluster in Bucharest

News from Companies

Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest and Park Inn by Radisson Bucharest Hotel & Residence welcome Atakan Turhan as their new General Manager, effective February 2025. With over three decades of expertise in the hospitality industry – 20 of them within Radisson Hotel Group – Atakan Turhan brings a wealth of experience in hotel operations, strategic growth, and exceptional guest service to the prestigious hotel complex in the heart of Bucharest.

A seasoned hotelier, Atakan Turhan has led multiple Radisson Hotels across diverse markets, including new openings and extensive renovations. His leadership spans key locations such as Radisson Blu Hotel, Ankara; Radisson Blu Iveria Hotel, Tbilisi; and Park Inn by Radisson Pulkovskaya Hotel & Conference Centre St Petersburg. Most recently, as General Manager of Radisson Blu Olympiyskiy Hotel, Moscow since 2023, he successfully repositioned the hotel to the top of its competitive market, earning four prestigious awards, including “Best 5-Star Hotel for Meetings and Events” and “Best Room Service”.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Atakan Turhan said: “I’m honored to take on this exciting opportunity in Bucharest, leading two exceptional properties in one of the most dynamic cities in Europe. My goal is to enhance guest experience and drive continued success by fostering a culture of excellence within our teams. I also look forward to exploring Romania’s rich culture and hospitality firsthand.”

Atakan Turhan began his career in guest services at Swissôtel The Bosphorus in Istanbul in 1992 after graduating from Boğaziçi University’s Department of Tourism and Hotel Management. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for his achievements in guest satisfaction and revenue management, consistently building strong, high-performing teams. Outside of hospitality, he has a deep passion for photography, capturing the essence of life through his lens.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Chief Operating Officer Managed Hotels Europe at Radisson Hotel Group, commented: “Atakan Turhan’s track record in transforming hotel operations and elevating guest experience speaks for itself. With his leadership, we are confident that our two hotels in Bucharest will continue to set new benchmarks in service excellence and hospitality in the region.”

Vlad Dragoescu, Director – CEE Head of Portfolio Management at Revetas Capital, stated: “We are pleased to welcome Atakan Turhan to our team. We view this change as a necessary maturity milestone in creating a management structure that is analytical and proactive while being aligned with market’s dynamics and ownership’s expectations. His extensive expertise in the hospitality industry, combined with his leadership in key international markets, will be invaluable in driving innovation and strengthening the Hotel’s position as a premier destination in Bucharest and Romania. We anticipate a successful collaboration and looking forward to have his vision contributing to the long-term growth of our project.”

Located on the prestigious Calea Victoriei, the Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson Bucharest complex is a landmark of luxury and sophistication, featuring over 650 rooms and apartments. As the largest five-star hotel in Romania, Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest is distinguished by its sophisticated design, modern amenities, and unparalleled guest experience. The hotel offers an exceptional stay complemented by an outstanding culinary selection. Guests can enjoy Dacia Felix for a lavish breakfast experience, savor the flavors of Asia at Ginger Sushi Bar & Lounge, or explore gourmet steakhouse dining at Prime Steak & Seafood. The hotel is also home to Aristocool, rated the number one restaurant in Bucharest on Tripadvisor, and Maison des Arts, where traditional and contemporary flavors merge in a refined setting.

Elevating the guest experience, Radisson Blu Bucharest provides exclusive wellness facilities, including complimentary access to World Class, Romania’s premier health and fitness club. The 22-meter indoor pool, jacuzzi, and state-of-the-art fitness center ensure a seamless blend of relaxation and recreation. For ultimate indulgence, THAIco SPA is a sanctuary of well-being with carefully curated treatments designed to restore balance and harmony. The newly launched NAMI Beach Club & More introduces a sophisticated urban escape, bringing the essence of a luxurious beachside retreat to the heart of the capital.

As part of its commitment to excellence, the hotel has recently completed a €1.6 million investment in its conference and event facilities, now spanning over 1,800 square meters. The upgraded spaces, featuring natural light, contemporary aesthetics, and cutting-edge technology, set a new benchmark for business gatherings and special occasions. Additionally, the project will benefit from additional 200 keys, reaching 858 keys by end of 2025, which will position it as the largest hospitality complex in Romania

*This is a press release.