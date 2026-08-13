Assets of Romania-focused ETFs spike EUR 276 mln in first seven months of 2026

Romania-focused ETFs listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange added EUR 276 million in assets in the first seven months of 2026, almost tripling in size from EUR 174 million at the end of 2025 to approximately EUR 450 million at the end of July 2026, according to an analysis by Divo Pulitika, Board Member at InterCapital ETF.

Of this increase, an estimated EUR 155 million came from fresh investor inflows, while approximately EUR 122 million was generated by the appreciation of Romanian equities.

The six locally listed Romania-focused ETFs now hold assets equivalent to approximately 1.3% of the Bucharest Stock Exchange's entire free float.

At the end of June, 28 foreign-listed ETFs with almost EUR 500 billion in combined assets had exposure to Romanian equities, holding approximately EUR 264 million in Romanian companies. While Romania represents only around 0.05% of the total assets of these funds, their Romanian holdings are already approaching 1% of the entire free float of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The funds are managed by 12 international providers, including some of the world’s largest asset managers, such as Vanguard, Invesco, JPMorgan and Xtrackers.

According to Divo Pulitika, the increase in the value of Romanian ETFs is part of a much larger structural shift taking place across financial markets.

“ETFs continue to be one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic segments of the financial industry. Technology has made buying and selling ETFs increasingly simple and cost-efficient, while the range of products available to investors has expanded far beyond the world’s largest equity indices into individual countries, regions, sectors and increasingly specialized investment themes,” the analysis stated.

According to Bloomberg data, ETFs listed on European exchanges currently hold approximately EUR 3.3 trillion in assets, around three quarters of which are invested in equities. To put this into perspective, this is approximately 40 times the combined market capitalization of all Romanian listed companies.

The expansion of the global ETF industry is increasingly relevant for Romania because these products have become an important channel through which international capital reaches individual markets. Since the beginning of 2026, the value of Romanian equities held by foreign ETFs has increased by approximately EUR 31 million. Interestingly, however, this increase was driven by the appreciation of Romanian shares rather than by fresh investment. On a net basis, foreign ETFs recorded an estimated EUR 34 million of outflows from Romanian equities during the period.

A large part of these outflows can be explained by index mechanics rather than by a broader withdrawal of international ETF capital from Romania.

At the same time, one of the most important developments of 2026 is that the strongest ETF-driven inflows into Romanian equities are increasingly coming from the domestic market itself. The estimated EUR 155 million of net inflows into Romania-focused ETFs listed on BVB represents fresh investor capital, with the majority of these inflows coming from Romanian retail investors.

The timing has also been supportive. The Romanian equity market delivered the highest 10-year total return among the global markets analysed by InterCapital ETF, while 2026 has brought another approximately 50% increase so far. At the same time, the entry of major Romanian banking groups into the ETF segment has substantially increased the visibility, accessibility and distribution of these products among local investors.

Since the beginning of 2026, approximately EUR 165 million worth of ETF units have been traded on BVB, representing around 6.2% of total equity turnover. The figure is also notable when compared internationally, being broadly in line with the Netherlands, one of Europe’s established ETF hubs, and ahead of markets such as Spain at 0.3%, Hungary at 0.9%, Poland at 1.1%, Japan at 4.8% and France at 5.7%. ETF penetration remains higher in markets such as Croatia at around 10%, Italy at 13%, the UK at 20%, Germany at 22% and the US at approximately 30%.

InterCapital ETF is the first ETF manager in both Croatia and Slovenia and the first international ETF provider in Romania. The company currently manages 6 ETFs with over EUR 200 million in assets under management.

radu@romania-insider.com

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