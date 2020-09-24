Business school in RO adds new courses to meet market demands

Those enrolled in the Executive MBA and Entrepreneurial MBA programs of ASEBUSS will study several new courses starting this October, the business school announced.

Among the new courses are Leadership in Crisis, Digital Strategy, Strategic Branding, Business Ethics, Negotiations, and Fintech.

The school will also offer a mixed, online and offline format for the 2020-2021 academic year. The students will get alternative access to in-classroom courses and a digital platform, with the face-to-face meeting predominating, the school said.

“Business in Romania and all over the world restructured and reorganized in 2020, and we updated our educational offer to help the managers deal better with current challenges,” Ovidiu Dȋmbean, the rector of ASEBUSS, said.

The students of the business school will also receive individual consultancy, under the coordination of one of the school’s professors. The one-to-one mentoring program will also continue, allowing current students to receive guidance from graduates, mainly members of the alumni association.

The school’s executive MBA program is run in partnership with Kennesaw State University, Georgia, while the Entrepreneurial MBA one in collaboration with the Washburn University of Kansas.

Between 220 and 240 Romanians graduate from an Executive MBA program and 300 – 400 from an MBA program every year, according to data provided by the school. ASEBUSS has an alumni community of more than 1,500 managers and entrepreneurs.

(Photo: Pixabay)

