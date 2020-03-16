Bucharest animal protection authority to take care of coronavirus patients’ pets

The Authority for the Supervision and Protection of Animals (ASPA) can take care of the pets of coronavirus patients who are hospitalized and do not have family or acquaintances who can take care of them, the Bucharest City Hall said, Hotnews.ro reported.

The animals will receive food, supervision, and medical care, if needed.

Those who need to place their pets with ASPA can call 021/9844 and an ASPA team will come at their home to take the pet. These will be hosted at ASPA centers or the centers of associations collaborating with ASPA.

The animals will be accommodated in individual enclosures, and the owners will receive photos and videos of their pets periodically.

When handing over the pets to ASPA, owners need to mention all details that need to be taken into account. For instance, dogs on special diets will be fed accordingly, while those with medical issues will receive the needed care.

(Photo: Pixabay)

