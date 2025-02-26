ASI Alpaco moves production from Belgium to Romania and opens facility in Bucharest-Ilfov region

ASI Alpaco has announced the relocation of its manufacturing operations from Belgium to Romania, setting up a new facility in the Bucharest-Ilfov region. The company, the exclusive representative of ASI Group in Europe and the UK, aims to become the leading regional manufacturer of washroom cubicles, lockers, and other medical furniture solutions made from compact high-pressure laminate (HPL).

“For us, this is more than just a relocation. It marks the beginning of a new chapter in a story that started 50 years ago when Alain and Paul founded Alpaco and pioneered HPL washroom cubicles in Belgium,” said Rareș Beșliu, CEO of ASI Alpaco.

ASI Group, a global leader in integrated restroom solutions, holds a 46% market share in the United States and operates in over 50 countries. Its products are installed in shopping centers, hospitals, airports, and public institutions worldwide.

ASI Alpaco said it adheres to international manufacturing standards, ensuring certified products meet strict safety and hygiene regulations. Its main supplier, Polyrey, is a leading European manufacturer of technical and decorative laminates.

ASI Alpaco has contributed to major projects across Europe, with its solutions featured in shopping malls, hospitals, office buildings, and public spaces. In Romania, its washroom cubicles can be found in developments by NEPI Rockcastle, Prime Kapital, and Anchor Group, including Promenada Sibiu, Târgu Mureș Shopping City, Militari Shopping, București Mall, and Băneasa Shopping City.

On a broader European scale, ASI Alpaco products have been integrated into iconic buildings such as the Port House in Antwerp, designed by Zaha Hadid, and the Residence Palace in Brussels, headquarters of the European Council and the Council of the European Union.

