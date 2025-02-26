Business

Knauf secures permit for EUR 75 mln plasterboard factory in Cluj

26 February 2025

The Knauf Group has received the construction permit for a EUR 75 million plasterboard factory in Huedin, Cluj county, marking the largest investment in the region, Economica.net reported. 

The permit approval was announced by Huedin’s mayor, Mircea Moroșan.

The German company, which includes Knauf Insulation Romania and Knauf Gips, began preparations for the Huedin facility two years ago through Knauf Gips. The investment is part of Knauf’s broader expansion in Romania, first announced in 2022.

In January, Knauf completed a EUR 140 million mineral wool factory in Târnăveni, which has since commenced production. The facility has an annual output of approximately 75,000 tonnes of mineral wool, supplying both the domestic market and Knauf Insulation’s wider regional operations.

Knauf, which operates 28 factories across 15 countries, has been active in Romania since 2008.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iryna Liveoak/Dreamstime.com)

