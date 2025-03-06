Arval Romania launches Re-Lease, the operational leasing service with used vehicles

News from Companies

Arval Romania has recently launched Arval Re-Lease, a new service dedicated to the local market focusing on the leasing of used vehicles that have completed an operational leasing contract. Arval Re-Lease is designed to meet the common needs of companies, offering comprehensive solutions to reduce costs associated with vehicle rental, insurance, and maintenance services.

Arval Re-Lease is designed to help companies better manage their fleet budget while still enjoying all the benefits of operational leasing. Before they are offered to customers, the used vehicles in the Re-Lease program go through a strict selection, inspection, and refurbishment process within Arval’s network of partner service centers.

The vehicles are less than 4 years old and have a maximum mileage of 120,000 kilometers, ensuring a high standard of performance and safety. Additionally, all vehicles come from Arval’s own stock, which means a very short delivery time of approximately 3 weeks.

Regarding financial advantages, the monthly rental costs are fixed and predictable, with contract durations ranging from 25 to 48 months, and include vehicle maintenance, roadside assistance, insurance, and seasonal tires. This means that a vehicle under the Arval Re-Lease service can be leased at a cost up to 20% lower than a brand-new equivalent model, while still benefiting from the same included services.

“Arval Re-Lease is a new service for the Romanian market, offering our partners an alternative to traditional operational leasing. The vehicles we provide for a second usage cycle are modern, rigorously inspected by our specialists to ensure they meet all quality and safety standards, and come with all the benefits of operational leasing at a fixed, predictable cost that is, on average, about 20% lower. At a time when cost reduction and circularity are increasingly important topics, Arval Re-Lease is an excellent solution for our partners, and we are pleased to have launched it in Romania. This service is a key element in Arval’s transformation into a hub for sustainable mobility services, both globally and in Romania,” said Razvan Rosculet, Commercial Director of Arval Romania.

Manufacturing a new car generates several tons of carbon dioxide, depending on the size and materials used. Thus, a solution such as Arval Re-Lease, which offers an additional operational leasing cycle for vehicles, plays an important role in environmental protection policies and can contribute to achieving significant targets in companies' CSR policies.

*This is a press release.