Art Safari invites children to discover important Romanian painters

At this year’s Art Safari Kids, the educational program of the art event Art Safari, children aged 3 to 12 years old are invited to admire the works of Romanian painters Gheorghe Petrașcu and Sabin Bălașa, enjoy interactive art installation and develop their creativity at numerous workshops.

The Art Safari Kids program covers creative workshops for the entire family, painting workshops dedicated to Romanian painters, cartoon workshops, clay modeling, glass painting, ceramics workshops, as well as guided tours of the Art Safari exhibitions.

Tickets for Art Safari Kids can be purchased from the event’s website.

This year’s edition of Art Safari takes place between March 15 and March 24 at the Palace of the Bucharest Pinacothèque, in the city’s Old Town.

(Photo courtesy of Art Safari)