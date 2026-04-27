Romania’s Black Sea coast is offering more than just seaside relaxation this May 1 holiday, with visitors invited to explore art exhibitions at the Constanța Casino and the Art Gallery. The two shows, organized by Art Safari, bring together history and contemporary art in two of the city’s key cultural venues.

The landmark Constanța Casino, an iconic Art Nouveau building, hosts the exhibition She: The Queen and the Sea, dedicated to Queen Marie of Romania and her connection to the Black Sea. Running until September 20, the exhibition explores the monarch’s personal and symbolic relationship with the seaside, featuring personal objects, jewelry, clothing, and artworks from private collections and museums.

The organizers noted the importance of the sea in Queen Marie’s life, from her retreat at Balchik to her residence at Mamaia, both places where she found inspiration and solitude. The exhibition coincides with 100 years since the construction of one of her seaside residences.

A second, contemporary exhibition titled Sea Sisters. Stories by the Sea is on display at the Constanța Art Gallery. The show brings together a selection of Romanian female artists connected to the Dobrogea region, continuing the legacy of artistic patronage supported by Queen Marie.

The exhibition also marks the reopening of the gallery following a full renovation. Works by artists such as Ana Bănică, Irina Dragomir, and Ecaterina Vrana are featured.

Since the opening of the exhibitions, nearly 14,000 visitors have passed through the Constanța Casino, adding to the more than 210,000 people who have visited the building since its reopening in 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)