AROBS Transilvania Software acquires custom software producers Nordlogic

AROBS, the largest tech company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), purchased Nordlogic, a local group of companies specialized in the development of custom software products and platforms.

Nordlogic has offices in Cluj, Oradea, and Seattle, and will now be integrating its more than 60 programmers, developers, and testers into the AROBS Group, which will consolidate its presence in Transylvania.

“This transaction aligns with our development strategy for the coming years, based on intensive M&A activity. In a relatively short time, we have managed to complete three transactions, but we will continue to look for and identify new opportunities, i.e., companies that can diversify our business and that want to grow with us,” stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

AROBS recently raised capital from the banking system and from BVB investors during a private placement of shares. Part of the funds was used to complete the transaction in question.

Nordlogic was founded in 2006 in Cluj-Napoca by two Romanian entrepreneurs, Andrei Olariu and Ovidiu Codreanu. The company developed and deployed web and cloud applications as well as software based on the Microsoft family of technologies for local and international clients in financial services, technology, manufacturing, media, healthcare, and other sectors. Nordlogic will continue with the same successful management team.

“AROBS was a natural partner when we were looking to grow through an M&A transaction, thanks to a long relationship both professionally, between the firms, and personally,” said Andrei Olariu, co-founder and CEO of Nordlogic.

This is AROBS’ third transaction since the announcement of its listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, following the acquisition of Berg Software Timisoara at the end of 2021 and Enea Software Development Services in April 2022. At the same time, it is the company’s seventh transaction in the last four years.

AROBS is present in 11 locations in Romania and 8 abroad, boasting over 950 specialists within its ranks.

(Photo source: company photo)