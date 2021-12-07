RO software developer AROBS lists shares 43% above private placement price

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The shares of Romanian software developer Arobs Transilvania Software closed the first trading day, on December 6, at a price of 1.94 - 43% more compared to the private placement.

At this price, the company has a capitalization of RON 884 mln (EUR 176 mln) and is traded at a PER ratio (compared to the profit of RON 40.4 mln in 2020) of 22x.

The company sold in a private placement held in October 2021 a number of shares (54.7 mln) accounting ex-post for 12% of the company’s capital, for a total price of RON 74.2 mln (EUR 15 mln).

The private placement and listing of AROBS shares were carried out with the support of BRK Financial Group.

AROBS Transilvania Software specializes in providing customized software solutions, based on the latest technologies, and also has multiple software solutions that have a strong presence on the Romanian market and in Central and South-Eastern Europe.

The company is headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, with regional operational offices in Bucharest, Iasi, Targu Mures, Baia Mare, Suceava, and Arad, as well as seven branches abroad.

The company currently has over 950 employees and collaborators and provides services and software solutions to over 8,000 customers in 14 countries around the world.

In 2020, AROBS Transilvania Software registered, at an individual level, a turnover of RON 154.5 million, an EBITDA of RON 46.6 million, and a net profit of RON 40.4 million.

For the year 2021, the company estimates revenues at a consolidated level in the AROBS Group amounting to RON 192.7 million and consolidated EBITDA of RON 52.8 million.

