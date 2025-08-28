Romania’s AROBS lifts H1 EBITDA 8% on acquisitions, US expansion

Romanian technology group AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS) reported higher first-half earnings on Wednesday, August 27, supported by acquisitions and international expansion, even as its core automotive software business slowed.

AROBS posted consolidated revenues of RON 215.4 million (EUR 43.2 million) in January–June, up 4% year-on-year. EBITDA rose 8% to RON 31.1 million, with a 14% margin, while operating profit climbed 3% to RON 14.2 million. Net profit stood at RON 10.2 million, broadly flat compared to a year earlier, the company said.

“The results confirm the stability of our diversified business model and our international expansion strategy,” founder and CEO Voicu Oprean said in a statement.

The “Software Services” division, the company’s largest unit, saw revenues fall 15% to RON 141.3 million, hit by continued weakness in the automotive sector. By contrast, “Software Products” revenues jumped 23% to RON 46.3 million, while “Integrated Systems” surged to RON 27.7 million, helped by strategic public-sector digitalisation projects.

CFO Bogdan Ciungradi said acquisitions and external projects underpinned EBITDA growth, while currency volatility weighed on net profit. He added that the company’s solid cash position and low debt provided flexibility for further investments.

AROBS completed two acquisitions in the first half: SVT Electronics, a provider of tachograph data solutions for transport, and 70% of US-based Codingscape, a technology consultancy. The deals expand its logistics product portfolio and strengthen its US presence.

Domestically, AROBS advanced digitalisation projects for public institutions, including the National House of Public Pensions and a new IT system for the National Employment Agency, financed via EU recovery funds. It is also working with Babeș-Bolyai University to digitise 250 administrative processes.

AROBS, which employs over 1,200 specialists, has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s main market since September 2023.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)