Romanian software company Softbinator Technologies appoints new CFO

Softbinator Technologies (BVB: CODE), a Romanian company that provides complete software product development services, said on Monday that it recruited and appointed Vlad Deliu as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the group level.

In the new position, Vlad Deliu will be responsible for coordinating the activity of the financial department and implementing the group's financial strategy. Alongside the management team, he will contribute to the global growth and expansion strategy of Softbinator Technologies and will be involved in capital raising activities and future M&A transactions.

"Since the listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange last year, Softbinator Technologies entered a stage of accelerated development. Naturally, we transitioned from an IT company to a group of entities that complement and expand our services and solutions. This year, the group's consolidation is one of our priorities, in addition to continuing to develop it, both organically and through M&A transactions. Thus, the appointment of Vlad will strengthen the management team," said Daniel Ilinca, founder and CEO of Softbinator Technologies.

In turn, Vlad Deliu, CFO of Softbinator Technologies, commented: "I am thrilled to join the Softbinator Technologies team and contribute to the group's growth in the coming years, including the transfer of CODE shares to BVB's Main Market. I am impressed with the company's achievements, starting from the IPO, the M&A activity, and the accelerated growth in financial results. I am convinced that together we will take the Softbinator group to the next level, in line with investors' expectations."

Vlad Deliu is an executive with approximately 20 years of experience in the financial and investment fields. Between 2007-2021, Deliu held various management positions within NN Asigurari de Viata, including Chief Investment Officer. As of 2022, he is an independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors of Aquila, a company listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Softbinator Technologies is listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange as of December 17, 2021, and trades under the symbol CODE. The company has a market capitalization of approximately RON 69 million.

