Arctic wolf cubs born at Oradea Zoo in Romania

Two Arctic wolf cubs were born this year at the Oradea Zoo in western Romania and quickly became the main attraction for visitors. The two cubs, male and female, are a first for Romanian zoos.

They are more active in the morning and are already 8 weeks old. Nevertheless, they are still very young, so they sleep a lot.

The zoo's veterinarian says that the two cubs did not need special care because their mother gave them all the care they needed, nursed them, and now they also have meat in their diet.

The parents of the two cubs, Lucky, 4 years old, and Happy, 5 years old, were brought to the zoo in western Romania from France and the Czech Republic.

"The gestation period for wolves is around 62–63 days, and one day, we discovered that two small cubs had come out of the den. We were happy, the cubs are well, they have been very well raised by their mother. They are still a little shy, but they are starting to come out into the enclosure to play, to socialize," said Oradea Zoo veterinarian Alex Sârbu.

The white wolf is a subspecies of the common wolf and lives beyond the polar circle, in Greenland and North America.

The cubs born at the Oradea Zoo are to be vaccinated to eliminate the risk of illness. As adults, they can reach around 80 kg.

The cubs do not have names yet, but visitors are invited to "adopt" them, thus contributing to their better care through various donations.

