Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 15:18
Entertainment

Bucharest’s Arch of Triumph opens to visitors on weekends

04 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tourists and locals can visit the Arch of Triumph in Bucharest free of charge on weekends and public holidays, between June 5 and October 17, according to a press release from the General Directorate of Landscape Architecture and Public Monuments. Visiting hours are 11:00-22:00 (last entry at 21:30).

“Those enjoying the streets that become pedestrian-only areas on weekends are invited to end the walk with a unique view over Bucharest, on the terrace of the Arch de Triumph,” reads the press release.

Several streets in downtown Bucharest close to cars and open to pedestrians on weekends, as part of the “Open Streets” project launched in May.

Located in northern Bucharest, the Arch of Triumph is one of the most important historical landmarks of the city. The monument reminds passers-by of the Romanian Army’s victory in the First World War and the Great Union of 1918 - one of the most important events in Romania’s history. Read more about it here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dunca Daniel/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 15:18
Entertainment

Bucharest’s Arch of Triumph opens to visitors on weekends

04 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tourists and locals can visit the Arch of Triumph in Bucharest free of charge on weekends and public holidays, between June 5 and October 17, according to a press release from the General Directorate of Landscape Architecture and Public Monuments. Visiting hours are 11:00-22:00 (last entry at 21:30).

“Those enjoying the streets that become pedestrian-only areas on weekends are invited to end the walk with a unique view over Bucharest, on the terrace of the Arch de Triumph,” reads the press release.

Several streets in downtown Bucharest close to cars and open to pedestrians on weekends, as part of the “Open Streets” project launched in May.

Located in northern Bucharest, the Arch of Triumph is one of the most important historical landmarks of the city. The monument reminds passers-by of the Romanian Army’s victory in the First World War and the Great Union of 1918 - one of the most important events in Romania’s history. Read more about it here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dunca Daniel/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars