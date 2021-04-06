Bucharest’s Arch of Triumph opens to visitors on weekends

Tourists and locals can visit the Arch of Triumph in Bucharest free of charge on weekends and public holidays, between June 5 and October 17, according to a press release from the General Directorate of Landscape Architecture and Public Monuments. Visiting hours are 11:00-22:00 (last entry at 21:30).

“Those enjoying the streets that become pedestrian-only areas on weekends are invited to end the walk with a unique view over Bucharest, on the terrace of the Arch de Triumph,” reads the press release.

Several streets in downtown Bucharest close to cars and open to pedestrians on weekends, as part of the “Open Streets” project launched in May.

Located in northern Bucharest, the Arch of Triumph is one of the most important historical landmarks of the city. The monument reminds passers-by of the Romanian Army’s victory in the First World War and the Great Union of 1918 - one of the most important events in Romania’s history. Read more about it here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dunca Daniel/Dreamstime.com)