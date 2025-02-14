Business

Romanian steel mill ArcelorMittal Hunedoara suspends operations due to high energy prices

14 February 2025

Romanian steel mill ArcelorMittal Hunedoara temporarily suspends activity, starting February 14 until the end of March, with the payment of only 75% of the basic salary of the employees affected by this measure.

The company cited very high electricity prices, Profit.ro reported.

In December, ArcelorMittal Hunedoara also temporarily reduced activity, with wages paid only at 75%.

The decision was justified at the time by the economic difficulties the company faces, caused by the lack of orders and, implicitly, the volume of production, as well as a measure to protect employees.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hel080808/Dreamstime.com)

