Head of RO emergency service warns against complete loosening of coronavirus prevention measures

The complete loosening of the coronavirus prevention measures is not possible given that the number of new cases did not register a constant decrease, Raed Arafat, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), told the public television station TVR.

“If we abandon everything and say we can go back to the pre-pandemic normal, we are making a big mistake that might cost us dearly,” Arafat said, quoted by News.ro.

He explained that the situation was under control, but “we cannot speak about not having community transmission, not having hotspots.” There are still many hotspots, in many counties, in elderly care homes, industrial areas, or in the sector of healthcare services, he said.

The complete loosening of the restrictions would mean “going back to cinemas, to theaters, to sports events with a public, held in indoor venues, to restaurants,” he said. He also said he would personally not go to these venues, regardless of whether it is be possible or not, because of the risks that still exist.

The DSU head explained that some measures, such as wearing masks in indoor venues, will have to be maintained.

At the same time, he argued that prolonging the state of alert for another month could be “a normal solution given that the problem of this epidemic and this virus is not over.” It will also help the authorities take measures to prevent the spread of the virus, he said.

Meanwhile, health minister Nelu Tataru also said that the state of alert in Romania could be extended after June 15. The Government will make a decision based on the evolution of the COVID-19 epidemic, the emergence of new outbreaks, and the community transmission of the virus.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

