Romanian consumer goods distributor AQUILA reports slightly higher revenues amid challenging context

AQUILA, one of the largest players in the fast-moving consumer goods distribution sector from Romania and the region, reported revenues of RON 1.6 billion in the first half of 2026, amid an economic environment marked by declining consumption, according to a report submitted to the local stock exchange.

The figure represents a 6.4% increase compared to the same period last year.

Revenue from the distribution segment increased by 6% in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, driven by the organic growth of this business line. The main contributor to this performance was the traditional retail channel, which grew by 22%, followed by the HoReCa channel with 7% growth, and the gas station channel with 1%, evolutions that offset the 19% decline recorded in the organized retail channel.

Revenue from the logistics segment increased by 6%, driven by higher operating volumes and the expansion of logistics activities across multiple temperature categories, particularly in the frozen products segment. Revenue from the transport segment increased by 13%.

The company's own brands continued to strengthen their contribution to the group’s performance, with revenues of RON 78.5 million in the first half of 2026, up 23% compared to the same period in 2025.

The results for the first half of the year were affected by a more challenging operating environment, marked by weaker consumer spending in Romania, an approximately 30% increase in fuel costs, and unfavorable foreign exchange movements, as well as by the temporary impact of the group’s market share expansion strategy and continued investments in the development of our operating platform.

In this context, EBITDA amounted to approximately RON 61 million, down 33% compared to the same period in 2025, while the net result was negative, at approximately RON 21 million.

During the first six months of the year, the group invested EUR 3 million in the development of its logistics infrastructure, process digitalization, operations automation, and equipment modernization, in line with its growth strategy and commitment to improving operational efficiency.

“Our distribution segment continued to deliver growth, supported by the expansion of the traditional retail and HoReCa channels, the consolidated contribution of our own brands, and the commercial synergies generated through the integration of the acquired companies. At the same time, we chose to prioritize strengthening commercial relationships and increasing market share, which play an essential role in supporting long-term growth and value creation,” said Cătălin Vasile, CEO of AQUILA.

The company head noted that the strategy had a temporary impact on commercial margins and profitability but created “a foundation for capitalizing on the investments made and supporting sustainable performance in the period ahead.”

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: company photo)