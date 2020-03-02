App-based sales of McDonald’s Romania hit 6% of total

McDonald's, the largest player in Romanian restaurant market, has recorded over 100,000 deliveries per month, or about 6% of its sales, through two partner mobile applications Glovo and Foodpanda.
"With McDelivery we deliver packaged products through partners. We currently work with Glovo and Foodpanda. We have reached a volume of over 100,000 deliveries per month. I think there's a lot of potential here. About 6% of sales come from the delivery area,” said Daniel Boaje, CEO of Premier Restaurants Romania, the company that operates McDonald's business locally, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.
The McDelivery project was initiated by the fast food restaurant chain in Romania in 2017.
Spanish delivery service Glovo is targeting Romanian cities with a population of above 200,000 and has already entered two more cities in January this year (Braila and Galati).
(Photo: Pixabay)
