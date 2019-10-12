RO food delivery app expands coverage and launches new services

The online food delivery platform EuCeMananc, recently acquired by the major online retailer and marketplace operator eMAG, launched operations in Cluj-Napoca and introduced a new service called “group order” that allows, for instance, employees in the same office to place individual orders in a joint basket thus saving time and delivery costs.

“We are pleased that from now on our services are available in the most important city in Transylvania, which has experienced an unprecedented development in the last years in terms of infrastructure and online commerce. On this occasion we also introduce a new functionality on the EuCeMananc platform, respectively the group command. Our data before the launch indicated that there is a market for this functionality and we are glad that we can offer it from the beginning," said Mihai Brenda, COO EuCeMananc.

(Photo: Pixabay)

