Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 08:22
Business
RO food delivery app expands coverage and launches new services
10 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The online food delivery platform EuCeMananc, recently acquired by the major online retailer and marketplace operator eMAG, launched operations in Cluj-Napoca and introduced a new service called “group order” that allows, for instance, employees in the same office to place individual orders in a joint basket thus saving time and delivery costs.

“We are pleased that from now on our services are available in the most important city in Transylvania, which has experienced an unprecedented development in the last years in terms of infrastructure and online commerce. On this occasion we also introduce a new functionality on the EuCeMananc platform, respectively the group command. Our data before the launch indicated that there is a market for this functionality and we are glad that we can offer it from the beginning," said Mihai Brenda, COO EuCeMananc.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 08:22
Business
RO food delivery app expands coverage and launches new services
10 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The online food delivery platform EuCeMananc, recently acquired by the major online retailer and marketplace operator eMAG, launched operations in Cluj-Napoca and introduced a new service called “group order” that allows, for instance, employees in the same office to place individual orders in a joint basket thus saving time and delivery costs.

“We are pleased that from now on our services are available in the most important city in Transylvania, which has experienced an unprecedented development in the last years in terms of infrastructure and online commerce. On this occasion we also introduce a new functionality on the EuCeMananc platform, respectively the group command. Our data before the launch indicated that there is a market for this functionality and we are glad that we can offer it from the beginning," said Mihai Brenda, COO EuCeMananc.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 December 2019
Business
Romanian prosecutors close criminal case related to historic debt of Petromidia refinery
10 December 2019
Business
Romanian tech startup gets USD 14 mln financing to continue accelerated international expansion
09 December 2019
Entertainment
Romania, “bullied” along with US president Trump at “NATO cafeteria” in Saturday Night Live episode
09 December 2019
Social
Romanian households spend over a quarter of their budget on food, the highest share in EU
09 December 2019
Social
US judge slaps 20-year jail sentence on Romanian hacker
08 December 2019
Politics
Bucharest mayor officially says she will run for new term, makes offensive comment about PM
06 December 2019
Sports
Romania qualifies to next stage of World Handball Championship after fabulous victory against Hungary
06 December 2019
Business
More than half of Romania’s wood exports go outside EU. Which are the biggest markets?

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40