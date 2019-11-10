Newsroom
Romania’s first anti-depression hub officially launched
11 October 2019
DepreHUB, the first anti-depression hub in Romania aimed at providing help to people with depression or anxiety, was launched on Thursday, October 10.

It is a national project, initiated with the aim of bringing together all the services for preventing depression and anxiety, e-health evaluation, diagnosis, intervention and psychosocial reintegration, local Agerpres reported. The project is supported by psychologist Yolanda Creţescu, through the Happy Minds Association.

The hub provides a wide range of services, such as online and face-to-face evaluation and diagnosis and treatment; free social psychotherapy services; workshops on awareness and prevention of relapse; support groups for depression, anxiety, panic attacks; nutritional, sports, legal, and vocational counseling; alternative techniques and therapies; and socio-professional reintegration programs.

“We will start partnerships with both NGOs and institutions, we are in talks with the Ministry of Health, with corporations, with private medical systems. […] DepreHUB aims, both through TelVerde and through the high performance platforms, to bring immediate prevention and screening for any Romanian,” Yolanda Creţescu said.

People experiencing panic attacks or those who suffer from depression or anxiety can call the free TelVerde number 0800.0800.20. Over 50 psychology graduates or students have been trained to offer support to those who call.

