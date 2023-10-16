Business

Consumer protection agency fines Kaufland stores across Romania

16 October 2023

Romania’s National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) recently conducted checks at 65 stores part of the Kaufland retail chain across the entire country and imposed fines totaling over RON 1.7 million (EUR 342,000).

Aside from the fine, inspectors also permanently removed over 1 ton of non-compliant food products from sale and temporarily suspended services until deficiencies were rectified at 49 units, according to Economedia.ro

The checks uncovered a series of irregularities, such as the use of unhygienic refrigeration units with broken seals, the presence of food residues, and damaged packaging, as well as rusty shelves. The use of unhygienic food preparation equipment was also registered, as well as poor hygiene and sanitation conditions in the storage area.

Inspectors also pointed to a failure to maintain the proper temperature for hot dishes in the food area and a failure to comply with promotion regulations, among others.

Kaufland presently operates 168 stores in Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

