RO consumer protection agency continues campaign in Bucharest

The Bucharest office of the consumer protection agency ANPC continued on Monday, November 22, its raids among retailers, covering four marketplaces and the stores included, Economica.net reported.

It suspended the operations of a Mega Image supermarket and of a market (Berceni), including all the 27 retailers operating there, for at most six months. Another 15 traders saw their operations temporarily suspended (for a shorter period of time).

The agency slapped total fines of RON 136,000 (EUR 27,000) on the occasion. The main problems identified by ANPC were related to the hygiene, quality of goods - particularly fruits and vegetables - and improper storage of merchandise.

Earlier in October, ANPC started investigations among Bucharest hypermarkets.

(Photo: ANPC Facebook Page)

